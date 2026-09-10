ARLINGTON, Texas—President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a bill that will authorize the National Medal of Honor Museum to construct a monument in Washington, DC, in honor of Medal of Honor Recipients.

Trump signed the “Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams National Medal of Honor Monument Location Act” at the National Medal of Honor Museum in Dallas, Texas, after touring the venue and meeting with recipients of the highest military award in America.

“Very shortly… I’ll sign into law the Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams National Medal of Honor Monument Location Act,” Trump said.

“It’s a long name… but it’s an important name, authorizing the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation to establish a brand new monument in Washington, D.C., which is now one of the safest cities,” he added.

It is named for Hershel Woody Williams, who, before passing away in 2022, was the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. Williams, a Marine, operated a flamethrower, and Trump called him “one of the most beloved Medal of Honor recipients.”

“In the battle of Iwo Jima, he carved a path to American victory—literally carved a path so soldiers could get in and win through a deadly gauntlet of enemy strongholds, and back and forth he went,” Trump said. “He just kept going back and forth.”

Trump, who was honored by the museum with its “Champion of Honor” award, said private donations will pay for the monument, which will be built on the National Mall.

Ahead of his remarks, Trump met with Medal of Honor recipients ranging from the Korean War to the Global War on Terror. He first met with Army Major Gen Patrick Brady (Vietnam), Navy Capt Royce Williams (Korea), Army Col. Paris Davis (Vietnam), Army Specialist Four Mike Fitzmaurice (Vietnam), Army Command Sgt. Major Gary Littrell (Vietnam), Army Command Sergeant Major Terry Richardson (Vietnam), Army LT. Col. Al Rascon (Vietnam), and Army Specialist Five Dwight Birdwell (Vietnam).

Later during the tour, he met with Army Lt. Col Will Swenson, Army Command Sgt. Major Matt Williams, Navy Command Master Chief Britt Slabinski, Army Master Sergeant Earl Plumlee, Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia, Army Sgt. Major Pat Payne, Army Captain Flo Groberg, and Navy Master Chief Ed Byers, all of whom served in the Global War on Terror. Also on hand at the second stop was museum CEO Troy Bertram.