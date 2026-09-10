Watch: 2,977 Lights Shine Above New York to Honor 9/11 Twin Towers Victims

Gone but never forgotten. Twenty-five years since the Twin Towers disappeared from New York’s skyline in a terrorist attack they returned Wednesday night, brought back into the public consciousness courtesy of a drone-delivered light show.

A total of 2,977 airborne lights rose into the night sky symbolising each one of the people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks orchestrated by al-Qaeda terrorists.

They then moved together into formation, tracing the outlines of the fallen but still vividly remembered towers that made the World Trade Center at their full architectural majesty.

Videos shared on social media show the drones rebuilding the familiar-but-lost additions to the Manhattan skyline without touching the memorial at Ground Zero.

The installation was developed with victim’s family members, survivors and first responders, according to ABC7.

The display originated on Governors Island and appeared next to the annual Tribute of Light – a familiar mainstay of New York’s 9/11 remembrance. The Sky Elements show took place two days before the 25th anniversary of the tragedy. On September 11, 2001, terrorists representing al-Qaeda flew hijacked passenger planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan. The whole world seemingly looked on in horror at the tragedy inflicted by Islamic terrorists and the heroism displayed by ordinary Americans forced onto the frontlines of a sudden new war that began that fatal day.