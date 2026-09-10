Watch Live: Turning Point USA Honors Charlie Kirk on the First Anniversary of His Death

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) honors late founder Charlie Kirk at the Utah Valley University he was killed on one year ago today on Thursday, September 10.

Kirk was assassinated while engaging in peaceful debate with students at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Tyler Robinson is charged with his murder and faces the death penalty if convicted.

“One year ago, our founder, our leader, and our friend, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated while doing what he had devoted his life to: standing before young Americans and challenging them to think, to speak, and to have the courage to stand for what they believe,” TPUSA wrote in a message posted to their website Thursday.

“Today, our hearts are especially with Erika, Charlie’s children, the Kirk family, and the countless people who loved him,” they continued. “We will never forget the unimaginable loss they continue to carry.”

“But we also remember Charlie for how he lived,” the statement noted, noting Kirk’s Christian faith “was at the center of who he was” and that “Charlie Believed America was worth fighting for.”

“Turning Point shares those beliefs and we will never abandon them. Charlie never gave up, and neither will we. Turning Point will continue to grow and meet milestones that Charlie dreamed of,” TPUSA concluded.

Live stream courtesy of Turning Point USA.