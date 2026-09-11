New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani released a video remembering the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack, saying it was “a day of immeasurable loss.”

In a video posted on X, Mamdani is seen sitting outside at his desk, talking about how — while the 9/11 attack is seen as the “darkest day” in the history of NYC — people also “remember what so many New Yorkers did in that darkness.”

“September 11th was a horrific act of terror,” Mamdani said. “A day of immeasurable loss, 2,753 parents and children, husbands and wives, friends and colleagues — 2,753 universes gone in an instant. In the years since, thousands more have died from illnesses caused by the toxic air they breathed in the months they spent working on the pile.”

Mamdani continued to speak about how people remember that after the 9/11 attack, many New Yorkers “lined up for hours to donate blood,” while others “opened their homes to those who could not get home.”

“We remember the thousands upon thousands of New Yorkers who lined up for hours to donate blood. We remember the people who opened their homes to those who could not get home. We remember the workers who carried their colleagues down hundreds of stairs, then turned around and went back up to find someone else who needed help,” Mamdani said. “Twenty-five years later, we have a sacred obligation to those who were stolen from us: to care for one another as they cared for strangers, to live lives worthy of the sacrifices they made, and to build a city worthy of their courage — a city where we run toward one another. That is how we remember.”

Breitbart News’s Joshua Klein reported that Jeannette Puccio-Pick, whose father died in the September 11, 2001, attacks, was “among the 9/11 relatives” who supported an effort for Mamdani not to attend the 25th anniversary commemoration of 9/11.

“The mayor affiliated himself politically, personally and professionally with those who have minimized and justified the murdering of my father,” Puccio-Pick explained in a statement to Breitbart News.

Puccio-Pick explained that “Mamdani first caught her attention during the 2025 mayoral campaign after he campaigned with radical Brooklyn imam Siraj Wahhaj, publicly praising him as ‘one of the nation’s foremost Muslim leaders and a pillar of the Bed-Stuy community.'”

Breitbart News reported on Wahhaj:

Wahhaj was named by federal prosecutors as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing case and later served as a character witness for Omar Abdel-Rahman, the “Blind Sheikh,” who was convicted of plotting terrorist attacks in New York.

Puccio-Pick also told Breitbart News that while she is “glad” that people remember the 9/11 attacks, she feels like she “can’t escape it.”

“I’m glad people are never forgetting,” Puccio-Pick said. “But at the same point, I feel like I can’t escape it. It’s everywhere.”