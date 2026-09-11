Watch Live: Donald Trump Attends 9/11 Memorial at the Pentagon

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend a memorial service at the Pentagon on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America on Friday, September 11.

The president will speak following the memorial ceremony to address the nation on a somber anniversary of the deadly attacks in 2001.

Trump spoke about the September 11 attacks earlier this week, awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously to Welles Crowther, the “man in the red bandana” who was credited with saving multiple people at the World Trade Center before tragically losing his life.