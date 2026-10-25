‘We Love Him Because He Loves Us’: Crowds Pack Trump Rally in Michigan

A capacity crowd came out in support of President Donald Trump in Port Huron, Michigan, known as the “Maritime Capital of the Great Lakes,” on Sunday. Rally attendees were in line at daybreak to see the president, who made the appearance following former President Barack Hussein Obama’s appearance in Detroit a day earlier.

One attendee explained why she stood in line to wait with thousands of others. “We love him because he loves us. He has given up his life to come and save us from the evil people who have come to take over our country, and we love him for that,” the attendee said.

Obama came to boost Abdul El-Sayed, the Muslim Socialist with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, while Trump’s appearance aims to push Republican Mike Rogers across the finish line in one of the most closely watched campaigns of the cycle.

Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson shared a video from the rally showing the massive turnout in Port Huron, just miles from the Canadian border.

The Sunday rally is believed to be the first visit from a sitting president to St. Clair County, wrote MIRS News reporter Samantha Shriber on X.

Director of Presidential Personnel Dan Scavino shared a video of Trump’s walkout at the McCorran Place Arena, showing the crowd filling the venue with no empty seats to be seen.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.