Democrat Roy Cooper Backed Biden-Era Energy, Immigration Policies

Soft-on-crime North Carolina Democrat Senate candidate Roy Cooper said former President Joe Biden “cemented his place among our nation’s finest presidents” and “he was able to pass transformative legislation that will benefit our economy, our families, and our country for generations to come,” showing he backed policies supporting illegal immigrants and the Green New Deal policies while serving as governor.

Cooper was one of the featured speakers at the post-CNN debate on June 28, 2024, when Biden attempted to yell his way through a speech following one of the worst debate performances in presidential history against President Trump in Atlanta. In his speech, Biden promised Cooper a cabinet appointment if he won reelection.

Cooper, like Biden, has spent at least four decades in public office and has come under recent scrutiny for his health. In response to a media questions on whether he intended to serve his full term in office, the Cooper campaign dispatched the left-wing law firm of Marc Elias to threaten the news outlet with a cease-and-desist letter.

Republican communications consultant Matt Whitlock commented on the story, “Seems notable that Roy Cooper is so sensitive to questions about his health that he has dark money election denier Mark Elias sending cease and desist letters as a response to basic media inquiries.”

The two-term governor spent much of his time in office backing Green New Deal policies that drove up costs on North Carolina families. Electricity prices went up 30 percent during Cooper’s tenure, nearly double that of neighboring Tennessee and Virginia.

“North Carolina’s electricity prices rose faster than any other state in the Southeast between 2017 and 2024, according to a state task force report — a period spanning most of Cooper’s tenure as governor,” the Washington Reporter found in August.

The N.C. Utilities Commission in 2023, during which Cooper appointed the majority of members, earned taxpayer-funded salaries of $154,947, with the chair earning $172,287. The members of the commission included a former Democrat state Senator at the time.

A year earlier, Cooper committed $1 billion in taxpayer funds to an unproven electric vehicle company that flopped, as Cooper sought to bring more EVs to North Carolina to satisfy the Biden-era tax credits in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.

Cooper’s also backed offshore wind energy projects in the Outer Banks over the objections of military leaders. The U.S. Navy flagged the projects over concerns the large turbines could interfere with pilot training operations.

The green energy obsession even drove Cooper to a New York Times conference as Hurricane Helene was making landfall to discuss “his state’s embrace of clean energy” instead of leading emergency preparedness efforts.

Breitbart News previous reported on Cooper’s ties to deep-pocketed green energy donors:

Cooper is tied to a green energy company facing a record $1.1 billion fine in what federal regulators called a “scam for the history books” earlier this year. NC Tribune reported in April of this year the family behind American Efficient, the disgraced company, has donated “at least” $886,526 to North Carolina Democrats over the years, including $72,850 to Cooper. The family includes a sitting North Carolina state senator and a prominent donor whom Cooper appointed to a major state housing board. Cooper issued numerous executive orders promoting clean energy, including the launch of the NC Clean Energy Plan, a “Clean Energy and Equitable Economy” plan including net-zero carbon emissions, and committing North Carolina to zero-emission transportation — all serving to benefit companies like American Efficient.

On immigration, Cooper went along with the Biden-Harris open border agenda, vetoing three separate bills that would have required local law enforcement to work with ICE and hold illegals with active detainers in county jails. In 2019, following one of those vetoes, it was revealed that 489 illegal aliens with active ICE detainers were released. The detainers included illegal aliens charged with sex offenses, kidnapping, and homicides.

In one of the cases, a man who was released despite having an active detainer subsequently strangled his 19 year-old girlfriend to death and fled the state. Cooper, though, succumbed to a lobbying effort by the Soros-funded Siembra NC in 2019 and said in a veto message, “This legislation is simply about scoring partisan political points and using fear to divide North Carolina.”

In January 2024, Cooper ignored a letter signed by state Republicans urging him to refuse placing illegals in North Carolina and assist the Texas National Guard with soldiers from the state.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.