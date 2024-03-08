Exclusive — Tom Emmer: ‘No One Was Fooled’ by Biden’s State of the Union ‘Lies’

“No one was fooled” by President Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) “lies,” House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) said during an appearance on Friday on Breitbart News Daily.

Describing the night as “miserable,” Emmer blasted Biden’s partisan SOTU speech, describing the 81-year-old as “unhinged, yelling at Republicans trying to gin up his extreme left base to show them somehow that this guy who’s on the sunset of his career, somehow he’s strong enough.”

“Remember, they said last night was going to be a big political reset. If Joe Biden is banking on his partisan, angry address last night to be this quote, big political reset, it was about as effective as a strategy of rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic,” Emmer remarked, explaining that Americans “know that the real state of the union has been defined by unprecedented crisis at our borders, total chaos overseas, and lingering economic struggles, thanks to this president’s failed policies.”

Emmer said Americans are ready to abandon ship regarding Biden’s poor policies and knocked him for even mentioning January 6 during his partisan speech.

“Mentioning January 6 right before the border crisis or violent crime or sky-high grocery prices tells Americans everything they need to know. No one was fooled by his lies last night,” Emmer continued, emphasizing that Americans “know what they’re experiencing,” no matter how many claims Biden makes about how great things are.

“They’re falling behind on the economic ladder because of these failed policies … [and] failure to limit his spending. They know that the southern border is wide open and this country has been flooded with eight to ten million illegals since he took office, and it’s all because of 64 executive orders that he has signed to effectively undo what Donald Trump did to seal the southern border,” Emmer said.

“And they know the world is on fire because of his feckless administration and their absolute failure and refusal to make our enemies understand that that behavior will not be tolerated. So Americans know better, and that’s why Joe Biden’s career is over,” Emmer continued, predicting that former President Donald Trump will be elected in November.

When asked by host Mike Slater to give his own State of the Union, Emmer said the State of the Union “is in trouble.”

“We have become all about politics instead of a … policy that makes lives better for Americans. Make sure they’re safe in their own communities in their country and around the world. And Mike, what I would say, one, you got to get this economy moving again. You have to unleash American energy production once again like it was unleashed under the Trump administration. People don’t understand that just doesn’t affect the price of the gallon of gas you’re putting in your car. That literally drives affordable energy, drives the American standard of living, so unleash American energy, seal the southern border, and make sure that our enemies or adversaries understand what lines they cannot cross. Protect our young men and women who are wearing the uniform,” Emmer said, stressing the importance of having “fair” and “honest” elections.

“That’s what Americans are asking for,” he added. “That’s where I would have started.”

