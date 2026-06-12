The Department of War on Friday released a third tranche of documents and videos on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), including multiple “orb” sightings over the northeastern United States in recent years.

The latest release features six pages of declassified files on the department’s website for public viewing. One notable pattern in Friday’s tranche is “orb” encounters in the northeast over the last two years.

One video, taken by an eyewitness in July 2025, shows two lights or orbs moving in what appears to be tandem in the sky. The witness, arriving home from work, and his or her spouse both observed an initial orb before observing a second orb, according to the Department of War’s description, which is based on witnesses’ statements to the FBI:

In July 2025, at approximately 2100 local time in the northeastern United States, an eyewitness observed an intense bright light in their backyard as they parked their car upon returning home from work. The light was hovering approximately 25 feet off the ground, below a tree line near the center of their backyard, at an estimated distance of 90 feet. The eyewitness exited their vehicle briefly before retrieving their phone to record the event. The spouse of the eyewitness came outside to assess the situation. The spouse also witnessed the light, describing it as a “brilliant red sphere” about one meter in diameter. The center of the red sphere appeared to be a white plasma “sun” about the size of a basketball. The orb slowly rose and moved to the left, and both eyewitnesses observed a second, identical orb, hovering above the other orb. The eyewitness then began recording the event using an iPhone 14 Pro Max, capturing the footage depicted in this video. As the eyewitness began recording, the orbs moved westward together above a nearby tree line. The witnesses described the orbs’ motion as silent and smooth, and as moving in tandem as though they were flying in formation or tethered together.

At one point, the orbs appeared to merge, according to the witnesses’ statements:

As the orbs moved out of sight, both eyewitnesses saw them appear to merge. The eyewitnesses estimated that the orbs moved from their initial position before disappearing from view at an estimated distance of 75 yards.

The instance occurred within 25 miles of another frequently reported orb sighting. Another video released Friday, titled “Orbs Over the Pond,” shows another phenomenon at that nearby location, which occurred months earlier, in October 2024.

The orb exhibited what was described by the witness as a “plasma-like sphere,” as the Department of War notes:

In October 2024, at approximately 1851 local time in the northeastern United States, an eyewitness observed a light source below the horizon, hovering above a pond at an estimated distance of 2,700 feet. The luminous object resembled a “plasma-like sphere” intermittently changing shape and luminosity. At times, the primary light source appeared to separate into smaller luminous points. A luminous point below the primary source hovered just above the water and did not appear consistent with a surface reflection. The object remained generally stationary for approximately 45 minutes before disappearing. The eyewitness did not hear any sound from the objects. This video was captured by a private citizen on an iPhone and subsequently analyzed and authenticated by the U.S. Government. To protect the individual’s privacy, the footage has been cropped. Apart from this privacy-protective measure, no edits, enhancements, or alterations have been made to the visual content.

In March 2022, two red light sources were captured on video at the lightly populated area, following an earlier UAP sighting there in November 2021.