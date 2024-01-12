Washington Wizards’ Ryan Rollins Accused of Shoplifting, Cut from Team

Washington Wizards guard Ryan Rollins has been cut from the team after being accused of shoplifting, a report says.

Rollins, 21, was arrested in Virginia and charged with seven counts of petit larceny for stealing items worth less than $1,000. The charges are misdemeanors, TMZ Sports reported.

But he has been accused of shoplifting repeatedly, with two incidents in Sept., four in Oct., and one in Nov.

Rollins reportedly stole small items such as grocery food items, body wash, and candles.

Now, according to Wizards President Michael Winger, Rollins has been cut. However, the executive would not get more specific about the issue, saying only, “We cannot comment on that matter or the basis for our roster decisions.”

“We do take our role very seriously as citizens of the DMV, representatives of our fans and a team our community can be proud of. These are expectations, not aspirations,” Winger added.

Rollins was picked in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft by the Hawks and had averaged 4.1 points and 1.1 assists per game this season with the Wizards. He joined Washington last year.

Rollins signed a contract for $1.7 million, which was fully guaranteed for the 2023-24 season. $600,00 of a $2 million salary was also guaranteed for the 2024-35 season.

The Class 1 misdemeanor petit larceny in Virginia carries a fine of up to $2,500 and up to 12 months in jail.

