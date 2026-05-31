American tennis star Frances Tiafoe’s comeback win at the French Open against Portugal’s Jaime Faria on Saturday night featured some trash talk between the two that brought the match’s female umpire down from her chair.

During the fifth and final set of his clash with Faria, Tiafoe was heard shouting something to his opponent after a ruling on a serve sparked an argument between the two tennis stars.

“This has to stop,” the female umpire told them as she leaped onto the court.

As she came down from her perch, Tiafoe was heard telling Faria at the net, “Why don’t you quit trying to act like you’re tough? You’re not hard, bro, just play.”

Faria then responded, “You’re being disrespectful.”

“You were as well,” the umpire told Faria. “So please…”

The crowd erupted into jeers and boos.

The Portuguese player returned to his side of the court. But Faria returned to mid-court and approached the umpire again as she returned to her chair as the crowd booed even louder.

“Never said anything about him,” he was heard saying.

“I don’t know what Faria is complaining about,” an announcer calling the match said during the dispute. “He [Tiafoe] is entitled to look at the mark for God’s sake.”

The commentator was apparently referring to where Faria’s serve fell and Tiafoe examining the spot.

The disagreement began when Tiafoe, leading 2-1 in the fifth set, claimed a serve from Faria was out, before a computer tracking system used in competitive tennis confirmed it was actually one millimeter in.

The match did not end until well after midnight.

“Hey, it’s late,” said the announcer, laughing. “It’s midnight in Paris.”

After the verbal dustup, Tiafoe went on to mount a miraculous comeback after falling two sets behind in the match.

He had lost the opening two sets 6-4 and 7-6, but the 28-year-old won a crucial tiebreak in the third before running out a 6-1 winner in the fourth.

The win advances the American to the next round, setting up a match with Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi on Monday.

Tiafoe is seeking his first appearance in a Grand Slam final. He had semifinal appearances in 2022 and 2024 at the U.S. Open.

His win over the weekend advances him to the fourth round. He has never made it past the second round in the French Open.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.