WATCH: Knicks Fans Wave Palestinian Flag, Trash Cab After Epic Comeback Against Spurs

Crazed New York Knicks fans were seen destroying a Yellow Cab while waving a Palestinian flag in the streets of the Big Apple after the team won a stunning comeback victory on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Images published by the New York Post show a group of young men jumping up and down on the cab, denting its roof and hood, and smashing the windshield. Two of the young men are also holding a large Palestinian flag as they trash the cab.

Video of the scene taken by FreedomNewsTV shows hundreds of young people in Knicks gear flooding the streets as members of the New York Police Department struggle to maintain order.

Small explosions can also be heard in the videos, followed by plumes of smoke as police shoot crowd control canisters into the throngs of riotous young men.

The NYPD reports that nearly 60 people were arrested for their unruly behavior that night.

Officials estimated that at least 10,000 people hit the streets after the Knicks’ big win, and that the crowd grew increasingly violent as the hours passed.

NYPD vehicles also came under assault, and at least four police cars were vandalized and suffered “severe damage,” officials said.

“In all, 56 people were taken into custody, 15 of whom were arrested for charges including assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, and trademark counterfeiting,” the Post reported.

“Once again, there were large crowds of people who engaged in incredibly reckless and dangerous behavior last night, both during and after the game. This demonstrates exactly why the NYPD has increased our presence in and around Madison Square Garden,” the NYPD said in a statement.

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