WATCH: President Trump, UFC Boss Dana White Stage Epic Oval Office Walk Out to Freedom 250

President Donald Trump and UFC chief Dana White staged an epic entrance starting from the famed Oval Office of the White House to UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday night to kick off the big event.

With the president a step ahead of Dana White, the pair were filmed stepping out of the Oval Office and onto the West Colonnade as they made their way to the overlook of the Freedom 250 main stage, with horns blaring and fans cheering.

WATCH:

Minutes later, the National Anthem was sung by Zac Brown, lead singer of the Zac Brown Band, accompanied by the Armed Forces Joint Chorus :

Fans on X were jazzed by the stirring entrance.

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