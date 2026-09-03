Chaos erupted during a kickboxing tournament in Florida after fighter Paul Miller celebrated his victory over a Jewish opponent by performing a Nazi salute in the ring as his supporters hoisted Nazi flags in the audience.

Miller, who calls himself the “Gypsy Crusader,” faced Jewish influencer Ben “King” Azoulay on Saturday. Still, the house was already boiling over before the bout even began as Miller’s fans waved Nazi flags that arena staffers soon took away.

The Kia Center in Orlando — home of the NBA’s Orlando Magic — erupted in at least a half dozen fights in the stands during Miller’s bout with Azoulay, the media says.

Azoulay entered the ring carrying an Israeli flag while members of the audience hooted and waved their Nazi Swastika flags in response. Several fights broke out in the stands among the spectators, as well, according to the New York Post.

The fight was a close call, but Miller won by a split decision, and in the ring, he grabbed the microphone and bellowed that “He’s not a tough guy. He’s not some alpha male. He’s a short little fucking Jew prick.”

Miller also performed a Nazi salute toward the crowd.

After the fight, Azoulay gave as good as he got and said that he would “take down every antisemite,” and added that Miller “got kicked in the nuts too, so no Nazi babies for him.”

Miller has a criminal record, having spent time in federal prison on gun charges. He has a long history of calling for a “race-based civil war” and was arrested after an investigation by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. He pleaded guilty to three felony counts of possession of an unregistered firearm and ammunition and possession of a weapon as a felon. He was released from prison in 2023.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer was among several local officials who blasted Miller and the event for the fighter’s hateful actions. On X, he wrote that “A symbol of hate was brought to our city this weekend. But hate, fear and division will never be welcome here.”

City officials told the media that they could not prevent Miller’s disgusting tirades due to concerns over the First Amendment.

But Kia USA spokesman James Bell condemned the incident, saying, “We appreciate the prompt action taken by venue personnel to address the situation. Such behaviors are in stark contrast to the values of respect and dignity that we, and our employees, fully support and promote.”

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