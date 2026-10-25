Bubba Wallace Hopes to ‘Piss Off the Keyboard Warriors’ by Driving Covid Vaccine Car at Talladega

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has admitted that he aims to piss off MAGA fans as he debuts his car sponsored by vaccine provider Kroger Health and the COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid.

Indeed, Wallace got people talking when he drove his No. 23 Toyota Camry in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, the Daily Mail reported.

In an interview with the New York Times-owned The Athletic, Wallace admitted that his vax-pushing sponsors are “feeding right into” those who are uncomfortable with the COVID vaccines. He added that he is “Just pissing off the keyboard warriors. Man, why not, right? Here we are.”

He went on to explain why he took on the sponsors.

“The Kroger Health side of things: get your flu shot. People are going to lose their minds over the COVID-19 stuff, but for us it’s about building opportunities for people to be more educated on getting their flu shots, and then taking care of their health and moving forward with that,” he said.

“Everyone else can make their own in lines, but we’re all in it together to help everybody’s health,” Wallace insisted.

Of course, Wallace has had a decidedly lackluster racing career, with only three race wins and a handful of other top-10 finishes. Still, he is most famous for verbally attacking white people and for his wild-eyed and false claim in 2019 that someone hung a “noose” in his garage at Talladega.

The accusation was so incendiary that the FBI investigated. The agency later determined that there was no “noose” and the rope Wallace claimed was a noose was just the pull rope for the garage door of his workspace. The rope had a loop on the end and was used to shut the garage door. The FBI determined that no one aimed any “noose” at Wallace.

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