ESPN’s Pat McAfee Invokes Charlie Kirk Assassination After Video of Utah Students Mocking Him

ESPN sports commentator Pat McAfee says he was freaked out when the University of Utah sponsored a video attacking him on a personal level, and he worried that if he went on campus, he would end up being murdered like Charlie Kirk.

The ESPN host railed at Utah during his Monday broadcast of The Pat McAfee Show because the school sponsored the attack video, which TMZ reported came out just before Saturday’s Game Day broadcast.

In light of Kirk’s 2025 murder at Utah Valley University, McAfee ripped the school, saying, “Do we think we should be amplifying reasons for why people hate my guts as a university?”

WATCH:

The video sponsored by the school featured students saying how much they disliked McAfee. One student called him “corny,” while another said he was “creepy.”

McAfee said it would have been one thing if students posted their thoughts on their personal social media, but the fact that the school actually pushed out the attack vid was scary, especially considering that the video came out just before he was scheduled to appear live and in person in front of thousands of people at the school.

After McAfee took Utah to task, school officials apologized and insisted that their attempt at posting a “funny” video “missed the mark.”

The school also said they never wanted to make McAfee feel “unsafe or unwelcome” on campus.

“Pat and the entire GameDay crew are always welcome at the University of Utah and we deeply appreciate the opportunity ESPN provides to showcase our university and community,” the school concluded.

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