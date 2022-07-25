Keep It in Your Cyberpants: Elon Musk Accused of Breaking Up Google Co-Founder’s Marriage

A recent report claims that Tesla CEO Elon Musk engaged in an affair last fall with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, prompting Brin to file for divorce and ending the friendship between the tech billionaires. Musk has denied the report, calling it “total bs” in a tweet.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk engaged in an affair with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin last fall. The move resulted in Brin filing for divorce and ended the long friendship between Brin and Musk, according to sources.

Musk and Brin have had a long friendship, with Musk even stating that he regularly stayed at Brin’s house during their early days in Silicon Valley. Brin once even lent Musk $500,000 to keep Tesla afloat during the 2008 financial crisis when the company was struggling to increase production.

Tensions between Musk and Brin and their teams have been growing in recent months according to sources, with Brin ordering financial advisers to sell his personal investments in Musk’s companies. Brin filed for divorce from Nicole Shanahan in January this year, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to records filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court. The filing was made weeks after Brin allegedly learned of the affair.

Shortly after the publication of the WSJ’s article, Musk tweeted: “This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!” Musk added that he had only seen Shanahan twice in three years with other people present and it wasn’t romantic.

In an interview with the news website Puck, Shanahan commented on the divorce filing stating: “I hope for Sergey and I to move forward with dignity, honesty and harmony for the sake of our child. And we are both working towards that.”

