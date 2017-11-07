Live Updates** VA Gov Race Results: Ed Gillespie vs. Ralph Northam

Establishment Republican tactician Ed Gillespie faces off against Democrat Ralph Northam in tonight’s Virginia gubernatorial race. The contest between the two milquetoast and uninspiring establishment candidates represents nearly everything voters hate about politics.

Gillespie and his band of virtue-signalling Bush loyalists in the GOP love when political and media elites pat them on their heads for being “good Republicans” (translation: useful idiots). But when Gillespie was down double digits in the polls, he suddenly decided that the way to win was to focus on illegal immigration. Gillespie closed the gap, dictated the terms of the debate in the home stretch, put Northam on the defensive, and forced Northam to turn off some anti-Trump resistance activists who were incensed that Northam said he would sign a bill to outlaw sanctuary cities.

Legendary former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder–who refused to endorse Northam for foolishly marginalizing Justin Fairfax, the black Democrat running to succeed Northam as lieutenant governor, when Northam needs to get as many black Democrats to vote for him as possible—may have said it best when he said of the gubernatorial contest, “We do not have the best candidates.”

The candidate who wins will be the one who gets the most voters to go to the polls for them while holding their noses.

All times eastern.

Polls close at 7 p.m. eastern

7:20 PM:

Vote among women in Virginia via @CNN exit polls –> 2017: Northam +19

2016: Clinton +17

2014: Warner +12

2013: McAullife +9 — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) November 8, 2017

7:10 PM: Interesting Exit Poll Numbers:

Virginia exit poll: White (68%)

Gillespie 59%

Northam 40% Black (20%)

Gillespie 13%

Northam 86% Latino (6%)

Gillespie 35%

Northam 62% — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) November 8, 2017

More from VA exit: White college grad

Gillespie 50%

Northam 49% White non-college

Gillespie 74%

Northam 24% — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) November 8, 2017

2013:

White 72%

Cuccinelli 56

McAuliffe 36 Black 20%

Cooch 8

McAuliffe 90 Latino 4%

(too small to break out) https://t.co/bIUb7IbEAl — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) November 8, 2017

7 PM: Polls now closed in Virginia. Gov. race results here. Results for House of Delegates and local races here.

6:50 PM: More exit polls: Health care top issue for voters.

PRELIM VA exit poll data: The top issue to VA voters is healthcare, with just under 4 in 10 naming it as the most important issue in deciding their vote. About 1 in 7 apiece name gun policy, immigration and taxes as most important. About 1 in 10 say abortion. — Post Polls (@PostPolls) November 7, 2017

6:40 PM:

Richmond Registrar says turnout so far is at a "respectable" 37% @CBS6 — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) November 7, 2017

I am at Henrico voting precinct with highest turnout so far. 71% of registered voters have turned out at Third Church on Forest Ave @CBS6 — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) November 7, 2017

Poll workers tell me 71% is high for a non-presidential election year @CBS6 #henrico — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) November 7, 2017

6:32 PM: Will rural turnout make the difference?

.@VA_GOP staff feeling this election may turn on rural turnout, not NOVA. Saying numbers up 120% in some rural precincts. @CBS6 #VaGov pic.twitter.com/mgQeBbsroz — Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) November 7, 2017

Really enjoyed my time @LibertyU last week! Thanking #LibertyUniversity students for taking the time to vote today for @EdWGillespie ! https://t.co/Bq31zSmFGI — Cathy Gillespie (@CathyGillespie) November 7, 2017

6:30 PM: Democrats excited about Fairfax numbers. Gov. Terry McAuliffe is optimistic on MSNBC, predicting Dems will sweep the three statewide races.

Dems will be very happy about this. Stronghold Fairfax hits 2013 (McAuliffe) vote level w/ 2 hours of voting remaining https://t.co/sY0k9A4v7j — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) November 7, 2017

5 p.m. estimated voter turnout is 39.1% + estimated absentee at 7.7% = 46.8%. About 90 minutes to get to poll by 7 p.m. Drive safely please! — Fairfax County Votes (@fairfaxvotes) November 7, 2017

These extraordinary Fairfax/ALX numbers are music to Dems’ ears. But need to see more downstate reports before drawing too much meaning. https://t.co/mpldoOIled — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 7, 2017

Exit Polls: Trump Not a Factor:

Virginians were asked if they were voting for or against Trump:

To express support for Trump: 16%

To express opposition to Trump: 32%

Trump not a factor: 49%

Gillespie Seems to Want It More than Northam:

Remember to cast your ballot on your way home from work! Enjoyed supporting our ticket in Chesterfield just now. pic.twitter.com/ulOzleUgXb — Ed Gillespie (@EdWGillespie) November 7, 2017

Next stop was Montclair Elementary in Dumfries. Doing well in swing precinct in greater PWC! pic.twitter.com/tf5AjS6pm3 — Ed Gillespie (@EdWGillespie) November 7, 2017

A few more hours to go! Momentum is strong at Tuckahoe Elementary in Henrico! pic.twitter.com/skwQ6QoNNu — Ed Gillespie (@EdWGillespie) November 7, 2017

Outrageous Truck Ad Backfiring on Northam?

The Latino Victory Fund’s commercial that depicted Gillespie supporters in Virginia as racist who want to mow down minority children may have backfired and even motivated Republicans in Northern Virginia to out on their raincoats and boots and go to the polls to vote against the ad, which the left-wing group pulled after an Islamic terrorist used a truck to kill eight people and injure at least a dozen in New York.

Our reporters at polls in NoVa have talked to a few Republican voters who say the Latino Victory Fund ad factored large in their vote — Fenit Nirappil (@FenitN) November 7, 2017

.@RalphNortham doesn't just disagree with millions of Virginia voters, he disdains us. pic.twitter.com/VrYQuODSA8 — Ed Gillespie (@EdWGillespie) November 2, 2017

Raining in Northern Virginia:

The weather has been nasty in vote-rich Northern Virginia. Obama supporters would be more than willing to go to the polls for him on rainy and dreary. But will enough of Northern Virginia’s professionals enthusiastically head to the polls in droves for Northam in nasty weather?

Exit polls: Voters want Confederate statues left in place:

A whopping 94% of Republicans and 73% of Independents want the monuments to stay.

“The lieutenant governor came forward and said we should remove all of the historical statues in the Commonwealth of Virginia, I disagree with that,” Gillespie told The Hill on Tuesday. “And that’s a difference in policy. It’s a legitimate debate but it’s a difference in policy.”