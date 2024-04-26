Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was seen on social media Thursday greeting her daughter during an anti-Israel protest at Columbia University, saying she was there with students in solidarity against “right-wing attacks.”

A video uploaded to her Instagram and X accounts shows her meeting with Isra Hirsi’s friends, including one Jewish pro-Palestinian activist wearing a yarmulke, the Times of Israel was the first to detail.

Hirsi was one of several students suspended after more than 100 anti-Israel protesters were detained by police last week at Columbia, as Breitbart News reported.

I had the honor of seeing the Columbia University anti-war encampment firsthand. Contrary to right-wing attacks, these students are joyfully protesting for peace and an end to the genocide taking place in Gaza. I’m in awe of their bravery and courage. pic.twitter.com/yC6hcBMwCP — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 25, 2024

Since Hamas, a U.S.-designated Islamic terror group attacked Israel on October 7, leaving 1,200 Israelis dead and more than 200 people taken hostage, anti-Israel protests have increased at campuses around the country

Omar previously posted a statement on X, showing “solidarity” with the students participating in the Columbia anti-Israel encampment.

“Columbia has always had an incredible history of students fighting for a more just world and it’s good to see that tradition continue,” Omar wrote.

“As NYPD surrounds young activists, I hope their concerns are heard by school administrators and they not be criminalized. In solidarity.”