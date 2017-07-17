Snoop Dogg Launches Line of Premium Smoking Pipes

Rapper and marijuana enthusiast Snoop Dogg is expanding his footprint in the legal weed industry with the launch of his line of premium water pipes, called POUNDS.

The new hand-blown glass pipes come in a collection of 5 distinct types: Battleship, Mothership, Rocketship, Spaceship, and Starship, with prices ranging from $129 to $279, according to Snoop’s website Merryjane.com, a marijuana lifestyle website.

“POUNDS is my way of offering and sharing a premium smoking experience for any consumers,” Snoop said in announcing the line, Variety reports. “Whether you’re into flower or oil, POUNDS has the product for you.”

The Grammy-nomited California rapper’s weekly television series, Martha & Snoop’s Dinner Party, in which the rapper and homemaking maven Martha Stewart host dinner parties for their famous friends, is in its first season on VH1.

Snoop has invested heavily in the still-burgeoning marijuana industry. In addition to his Merryjane.com enterprise, the “Smoke the Weed” rapper was also an early investor in the marijuana door-to-door delivery service, Eaze.

