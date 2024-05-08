Republican officials are blasting the current “wildly anti-Israel” administration for withholding crucial ammunition from Israel in its war on the terror group Hamas, accusing President Joe Biden of “carrying water for the pro-Hamas mob” in order to “appease his radical anti-Semitic base” and the Democrat party’s “pro-Hamas wing” for his own “personal political gain.”

As Breitbart News reported, several news outlets have confirmed that the Biden administration is withholding 3,500 bombs from Israel, which is currently battling Hamas, a U.S.-designated Islamic terror group that attacked the Jewish state in October in an unprecedented and particularly brutal massacre.

WATCH — Lindsay Graham Rips into Lloyd Austin for Withholding Arms from Israel:

C-SPAN

In addition, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed on Wednesday at the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense that the U.S. is withholding a shipment of weapons to Israel over concerns about its ongoing attack on Hamas in Rafah — though the Jewish state’s security depends on disbanding Hamas’s remaining battalions there.

Critics of Biden’s decision have argued that withholding weapons that Congress has already authorized, absent any finding of human rights violations by Israel, is unconstitutional and violates the Impoundment Control Act of 1974.

WATCH — Lloyd Austin Confirms U.S. Is Withholding Arms from Israel:

C-SPAN

In response to the decision, GOP members called out the current administration, accusing it of betraying a steadfast ally and catering to “pro-Hamas” Democrats instead.

“The Biden Administration says their commitment to Israel is ‘ironclad’. If they mean it, then it’s time to stop bending to pressure from campus communists and give our ally the time, space, and support it needs to destroy the terrorists threatening Israelis and Palestinians, alike,” insisted U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“Biden says he wants Israel to be more careful and precise. But he’s withholding precision-guided munitions that would reduce civilian casualties,” wrote Sen. Tom Cotton of (R-AR).

“The truth is Biden wants Hamas to remain in power,” Cotton added.

“I’m sure Hamas is very happy with the Biden administration’s decision,” wrote Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), blasting the treatment of a longtime ally “who is fighting an existential threat.”

“Joe Biden is withholding aid from Israel, giving Iran and its proxies the green light to escalate attacks against our ally,” wrote GOP conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY). “He has also held back munitions that would more directly target Hamas while limiting collateral damage.”

“The Biden Administration and Joe Biden himself have failed to support Israel,” Stefanik added. “They’re more concerned about their pro-Hamas wing of the Democrat Party.”

“The Biden administration is wildly anti-Israel and pro-Hamas,” argued Sen. Ted (R-TX).

“Nobody should be shocked that the Biden administration wants to cancel student debt for pro-Hamas protestors,” Cruz added. “They are counting on their votes come November.”

“Biden has shown clearly that his commitment to Israel is not ‘ironclad,’” wrote Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA).

“Not only is Biden waffling on his support for Israel, he’s hurting our ability to bring our hostages home,” Ernst wrote in another post.

“The Biden admin halts much needed munitions for Israel’s defense against Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iran proxies in Iraq, and counteroffensive threats by Hamas,” wrote Army veteran Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL). “Meanwhile, he sends ‘aid’ to Gaza that immediately falls into [the] hands of Hamas (as many of us knew the $9B in aid would) where they steal from Palestinian people to sell as revenue stream.”

“Hey Joe, you can’t be pro-terrorist and pro-Israel,” he added.

After slamming the Biden administration’s “disastrous” pullout from Afghanistan in 2021, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) declared that “if we stop weapons necessary to destroy the enemies of the State of Israel at a time of great peril, we will pay a price.”

“The same Biden official who couldn’t answer my question about what a Palestinian state would look like is part of the team that just halted arms transfer to Israel,” wrote Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL).

“You can’t make this up!” he added.

“Biden is withholding crucial ammunitions from our ally Israel for his own personal political gain. How does this help release our American hostages?” asked Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL).

“The Biden administration must stop appeasing the terrorist sympathizers in the radical left wing of their party,” he added. “It’s far past time they take actions that help our American hostages and fulfill our commitment to help Israel defeat Iranian-backed terror.”

“This isn’t how you treat our ally in their darkest hour,” wrote Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee. “President Biden’s decision to pause arms sales to Israel is unconscionable.”

“The Biden Administration claims to support Israel, but at the same time, they’re doing everything they can to support Hamas. It’s deeply disturbing,” wrote Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN).

Blasting the Biden administration’s “pathetic decision to hold up shipments of precision bombs to DESTROY HAMAS!” Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), a member of the Armed Services and Homeland Security Committees, asked, “Why is President Biden carrying water for the pro-Hamas mob?”

“The Biden Admin has deliberately delayed munitions to Israel. Does this not embolden Iran? We should not be signaling to Israel’s enemies that U.S. support is conditional,” wrote US Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas.

“I questioned Sec. Austin whether he agrees that halting U.S. assistance to Israel emboldens its enemies,” he added.

“Biden is holding up aid for Israel to appease his radical anti-Semitic base,” wrote House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA).

“Let’s be clear: He can’t keep claiming he stands with Israel while he’s doing that at the same time. He wants it both ways. But you can’t play both sides when one side is Hamas,” he explained.

Israeli leaders have expressed determination to defeat Hamas regardless of international support.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials have stated that Israel will continue its military operations against the terror group with or without the backing of the United States or other allies, including Britain.

This sentiment has been reiterated in various statements where Israeli leaders have emphasized the necessity to pursue operations in Gaza, particularly in areas like Rafah, as a crucial part of their strategy to dismantle Hamas’ military capabilities, even if it means standing alone against global opposition.

The Jewish State is currently at war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip following the October 7 massacre, whereby the terrorist group perpetrated the deadliest attack against Jewish people since the Nazi Holocaust. The massacre saw the torture, rape, execution, immolation, and abduction of hundreds of Israeli civilians, as well as widespread Palestinian support for it.

The Iranian proxy Islamist terrorist organization targeted attendees at a music festival and those in southern Israeli towns, all while thousands of rockets rained down on Israeli civilian centers.

The massacre resulted in terrorists killing approximately 1,200 people and wounding over 5,300, with at least 242 hostages taken — more than half of whom still remain in Gaza. The vast majority of the victims are civilians and include dozens of American citizens.