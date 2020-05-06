AOC: Like ‘Santa Claus,’ Biden Has ‘Soothing Effect’ on ‘Traditional Voters’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Monday said former Vice President Joe Biden could run on a more progressive platform because, like “Santa Claus,” Biden has a “soothing effect” on more “traditional voters.”

“I think the fact that he is an older white man kind of has a Santa Claus soothing effect on a lot of traditional voters,” she told the New York Times. “I’m convinced that Biden could essentially adopt Bernie’s agenda, and it would not be a factor — as long as he continued to say things like malarkey. And just not be Trump.”

Last week, Ocasio-Cortez told Vice News that Democrats would be better off not giving up their leverage so easily to Republicans and be more “uncompromising” while painting Republicans and the Trump administration as cold-hearted corporatists who want to bail out their cronies.

“What I would wish in terms of November is for us to actually call a spade a spade and be uncompromising in saying that Republicans are the ones who fought for a $4 trillion corporate slush fund to bail out,” she said. “Republicans are the ones that are fighting against mass testing capacity in the United States. Republicans are the ones who don’t want to fund hospitals, but we don’t want to say those things because we just want to be bipartisan. That ship has sailed. America has fundamentally changed. And we are not getting that back.

Ocasio-Cortez also revealed to Vice News that she will be voting for Biden in the fall because the country must stop the bleeding, but she is still not sure if she will endorse Biden.