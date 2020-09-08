***Live Updates*** Trump Holds North Carolina Rally

US President Donald Trump arrives to address supporters during a campaign rally at Manchester - Boston Regional Airport in Londonderry, New Hampshire, August 28, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Tony Lee

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Tuesday evening.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

7:00 PM: Trump says the rioters, arsonists, and the looters will win if Biden wins because Democrats who run cities “don’t know what the hell they’re doing.”

“If we win, America wins,” Trump says.

Trump says Biden may not know Trump is surging in the polls, but the people managing him do, and that’s why Biden finally “left the basement.”

6:58 PM: Trump wants states like North Carolina and Michigan to open and have football. He predicts everything will open up after the election because states are not opening up for “political reasons.” He talks about the “super V” economy and says next year will be tremendous unless Biden gets in and then we’ll have a depression the likes of which you haven’t seen.

Trump says the “mobs win” if Biden gets elected.

6:55 PM: Trump says he is thrilled to be in Winston-Salem as the crowd chants, “four more years!” Trump says the crowd is “beyond what we had” in 2016 in terms of enthusiasm before saying this is the most important election we’ve ever had.

Trump says there has never been a bigger difference–he says the election is between the American Dream and disaster for our country. He says Biden has devoted his career to offshoring jobs and getting the country into endless wars while surrendering our future to China. Trump says it’s simple: “If Biden wins, China wins. It’s as simple as that.”

6:45 PM: Trump about to address the packed crowd.

6:35 PM: Air Force One touching down in Winston-Salem.

 

A few protesters:

Media getting their narratives ready:

 

