Live Updates*** Trump Holds North Carolina Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Tuesday evening.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

—

7:00 PM: Trump says the rioters, arsonists, and the looters will win if Biden wins because Democrats who run cities “don’t know what the hell they’re doing.”

“If we win, America wins,” Trump says.

Trump says Biden may not know Trump is surging in the polls, but the people managing him do, and that’s why Biden finally “left the basement.”

6:58 PM: Trump wants states like North Carolina and Michigan to open and have football. He predicts everything will open up after the election because states are not opening up for “political reasons.” He talks about the “super V” economy and says next year will be tremendous unless Biden gets in and then we’ll have a depression the likes of which you haven’t seen.

Trump says the “mobs win” if Biden gets elected.

6:55 PM: Trump says he is thrilled to be in Winston-Salem as the crowd chants, “four more years!” Trump says the crowd is “beyond what we had” in 2016 in terms of enthusiasm before saying this is the most important election we’ve ever had.

Trump says there has never been a bigger difference–he says the election is between the American Dream and disaster for our country. He says Biden has devoted his career to offshoring jobs and getting the country into endless wars while surrendering our future to China. Trump says it’s simple: “If Biden wins, China wins. It’s as simple as that.”

6:45 PM: Trump about to address the packed crowd.

Just landed in North Carolina, thank you! https://t.co/KVuTsaQ6b2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

6:35 PM: Air Force One touching down in Winston-Salem.

Heading to North Carolina. See you soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

A few protesters:

Protesters have gathered here at Fairview Park in Winston-Salem, about 2 miles down the road from Smith Reynolds Airport where President Trump will be holding a campaign rally later on this evening. @WXII pic.twitter.com/Doqt8cJsVK — Justin Shrair (@justinshrair) September 8, 2020

Media getting their narratives ready:

NC just moved to phase 2.5 of their reopening last week, which includes the 50 person max for any gathering. I looked to see if there was an exception for political events, but couldn’t find one published by @ncdhhs pic.twitter.com/dT6wZeqILY — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) September 8, 2020

The GOP chairman of a North Carolina county commission has implored Trump to follow local requirements and wear a mask when he makes a campaign stop at Winston-Salem this week. "There is no excuse." https://t.co/ItCIIGxfZQ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 8, 2020

The crowd waiting for Trump's event tonight in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The TV feed is a bit grainy for me but, suffice it to say, there is very little mask-wearing. pic.twitter.com/MLGF65Leks — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) September 8, 2020

—

Everyone is required to get their temperature checked at @realDonaldTrump’s campaign rally in Winston-Salem @WFMY pic.twitter.com/AtZ5V8FtLC — Taheshah Moise (@Taheshah) September 8, 2020

Hundreds are already gathered outside Smith Reynolds airport in Winston-Salem. Doors open at 4 pm. @realDonaldTrump scheduled to speak at 7 pm. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/zmof4fH8pC — Taheshah Moise (@Taheshah) September 8, 2020

North Carolina isn’t playing around- more than 3 hours until @realDonaldTrump’s scheduled arrival and his supporters are already lining up by the hundreds 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wz2EtUcTHt — Liz (@LizWillis_) September 8, 2020