Republicans Drop $1 Million in West Virginia Targeting Joe Manchin

One Nation, an outside political advocacy group linked to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), is dropping a million-dollar advocacy ad in West Virginia, targeting Sen. Joe Manchin (D) for “falling in line with D.C. liberals” on climate policies.

The million-dollar ad drop over 18 months out from the election shows that the Republicans are willing to spend a lot of cash in West Virginia.

The ad — which will run statewide on broadcast and cable television in addition to radio and digital — highlights the effect that the Inflation Reduction Act had on West Virginia’s jobs after it passed. Manchin, who has recently been outspoken about the impact of radical left-wing environmental policies such as ESG, was the “chief architect” of the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act.

“One hundred thousand West Virginia jobs are at risk thanks to Senator Joe Manchin falling in line with DC liberals to pass Joe Biden’s inflation Reduction Act,” the ad narrator said.

“Biden and Manchin’s IRA will supercharge the U.S. moving away from fossil fuels … And with Joe Manchin’s help, it could cost West Virginia at least 100,000 jobs,” the narrator added. “Tell Senator Manchin to fight for West Virginia jobs, not DC liberal climate policy.”

Watch the ad:

One Nation President and CEO Steven Law stated in a press release that “Senator Manchin sided with President Joe Biden and Washington liberals to pass a trillion-dollar climate law that will hurt West Virginia workers and their families.”

“The so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ will hurt Americans’ quality of life in a lot of ways, and One Nation will continue to advocate against bad policies promoted by lawmakers like Senator Manchin,” Law added.

Manchin, who used to be one of the more popular senators, has become one of the least popular, next to McConnell. The latest Morning Consult poll found that 55 percent of West Virginia voters view him negatively.

Additionally, the UVA Center for Politics marked West Virginia’s U.S. Senate seat as “Lean Republican” in the first set of projections for the 2024 cycle. Sabato’s Crystal Ball Managing Editor Kyle Kondik noted that starting the incumbent as an “underdog” with the “Lean Republican” rating is “fairly unusual.”

The projection further explained that this rating is partially due to Manchin being undecided on reelection and the state’s political landscape changing since he last ran.

In 2018 when he ran for reelection, he won by roughly three points against state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) in a good midterm year for Democrats, but the state has become redder over the years. During the 2020 presidential election, former President Donald Trump won the state by roughly 40 points.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.