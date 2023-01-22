Manchin Won’t Rule Out Presidential Run with a Different Party – ‘Everything Is on the Table’

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) would not deny possibly running for president in 2024 as a Democrat or a member of another party Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Host Chuck Todd asked, “If you run for office in 2024, are you going to run as a Democrat?”

Manchin replied, “Chuck, I haven’t made a decision what I’m going to do in 2024. I got two years ahead of me now to do the best I can for my state and the country.”

Todd said, “What’s on the table? It’s reelection on the table?”

Manchin said, “Everything’s on the table.”

Todd said, “Is running for governor on the table?”

Manchin said, “No, I’ve done that.”

Todd said, “So there’s basically only one other thing, the presidency. Is that something you would do outside the Democratic Party?”

Manchin said, “The only thing I can tell you is when I make my decision, what I think is the best I can support and represent the people of West Virginia and also be true to this country and the Constitution.”

Todd said, “You know where I’m going. You’re not telling me no.”

Manchin said, “I’m telling you I’m doing everything I can when I make my decision. I make it based on what’s best that I can do to support my country and my state.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN