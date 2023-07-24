Entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is “running the campaign Ron DeSantis should be running,” Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview.

“[Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis (R) is running a terrible campaign. I mean…he’s a great governor…when people try to rewrite his record as governor, I don’t think that’s fair. He’s been a great governor. Vivek Ramaswamy is running the campaign that Ron DeSantis should be running,” Kirk said during the 2023 Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, last week. “Vivek Ramaswamy is gonna probably finish second, and Ron DeSantis will finish third, fourth, or fifth.”

When asked if DeSantis has the potential to run a successful 2028 presidential campaign based on his current performance, Kirk said, “No, he is not a good presidential candidate.”

“He has no real desire to engage with the grassroots. Here, we have 6,000 people in his home state. We have ten billionaires in the room,” he said, pointing to the fact that DeSantis did not attend the conference, to which he was “more than invited” and “actively courted.”

“He denied it because he has something more important to do,” he said. “What exactly? I think he has a fundraiser, is what I’m told, to go raise money.”

As for who he thinks will be the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, Kirk is bidding on former President Donald Trump. Kirk added that four more years of a Biden presidency would cause the country to “collapse even further.”

“It’s not good. The country would collapse even further. I mean, I never want to say the country will be over, but man, four more years of this, we’re going to be in a really bad spot,” he said.

Watch the full interview below:

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Twitter @thekat_hamilton.