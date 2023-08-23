Chris Christie, Asa Hutchinson Booed at GOP Primary Debate

Former Republican Govs. Chris Christie (NJ) and Asa Hutchinson (AR) were booed during their introductions at the GOP presidential primary debate Wednesday.

While some people cheered for both prominently Never Trump candidates, the boos were the most audible. Christie and Hutchinson smiled through them.

This crowd is fired up and we are just on the first Q. Clearly no love for the candidates who have criticized Trump (Christie & Hutchinson): they were boo'd during intros. #GOPDebate — Tia Mitchell, AJC’s Washington Correspondent (@ajconwashington) August 24, 2023

Both Christie and Hutchinson have positioned themselves as the most prominent anti-Trump candidates in the race and have routinely either downplayed the indictments against the former president or outright supported them. Last week, during Trump’s fourth indictment, the former Arkansas governor made no determination while saying that he had used such charges to prosecute “terrorist organizations” in the past.

He said:

This is another day of challenge for our democracy with the indictment handed down by the grand jury in Georgia. As a former federal prosecutor, I have personally pursued racketeering charges in federal court against terrorist organizations, and I understand the difficulty of a multi-defendant indictment and how slow the case will proceed in state court.

The former governor then said that he expects the voters to determine Donald Trump’s future, adding that he believes the former president’s past actions disqualify him from serving in the presidency.

“Regardless of the specifics of the Georgia indictment, I expect the voters will make the ultimate decision on the future of our democracy,” he said.

“Over a year ago, I said that Donald Trump’s actions disqualified him from ever serving as President again. Those words are more true today than ever before. I will have additional comments after I review the details of the indictment.”

Read my statement on the fourth indictment of #DonaldTrump. Donald Trump has disqualified himself from ever holding our nation’s highest office again. I’m ready to take the case to him on the debate stage. Help me qualify here: https://t.co/0t63rhb8WJ pic.twitter.com/id3lBljEHe — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 15, 2023

