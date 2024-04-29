Video: Russell Brand Confirms His Christian Baptism Is Complete

Comedian and Hollywood actor Russell Brand has confirmed he was baptized as a Christian on Sunday as he had promised.

Before publicly announcing the move, Brand, who was previously Buddhist, said he saw baptism as an opportunity “to die and be reborn.”

He took to X to make the announcement his act of Christian faith is now complete:

In 2023, Brand underscored his need for God in his life, insisting that without Him, he “cannot cope in this world.”

“I need spirituality,” the 48-year-old told Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “I need God, or I cannot cope in this world.”

“As much as I might enjoy the feeling of privilege and luxury,” the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star told Carlson, “I remember what reality is.”

“I remember that my wellness is contingent upon spiritual connection, upon certain values and principles,” he continued, “and they, I’m sorry to admit, involve sacrifice and self-scrutiny about my own conduct and behavior, which often falls short, and I’m working on improving myself.”

