Former President Donald Trump holds a 29-point lead over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical general election matchup in Kentucky, according to an Emerson College poll.

The poll, published on Friday, reveals that 55 percent of the 450 registered voters surveyed back Trump in a rematch of the 2020 election, while just 26 percent support Biden. Twelve percent of respondents say they would back another candidate, while another seven percent are undecided.

Of Trump supporters, 66 percent say they can not “think of anything that [he] could do or say in the next several months that would make [them] choose not to support him.” Similarly, 55 percent of Biden backers hold the same sentiment regarding their preferred candidate.

Kentucky has been a reliably red state in presidential elections, as its electoral votes have gone to Republican nominees in every election since 2000. Last year, the Republican Party of Kentucky announced that the state had more registered Republicans than Democrats, an achievement reached after decades of work.

Biden holds an abysmal approval rating in the Bluegrass State at just 22 percent, placing him 40 points underwater as 62 percent of poll participants disapprove of his performance.

But while Trump dominates Biden in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the GOP gubernatorial nominee in Kentucky, trails Gov. Andy Beshear (D) by double digits.

Beshear, whose father Steve Beshear (D) previously served as governor, holds a near majority of support at 49 percent, while Cameron sits 16 points back with 33 percent. Another 13 percent are undecided in the race.

“While Biden is an unpopular figure among Kentucky voters, Beshear has been able to separate himself from the president: he holds a 66% approval rating within his own party, and a 34% approval among both independent and Republican voters,” said Spencer Kimball, the executive director of Emerson College Polling.

The poll was conducted October 1–3, and the credibility interval pings at plus or minus 4.6 percent.