Poll: Trump Backed by 2 in 3 GOP Primary Voters, Leads Biden by 1 Point Nationally

Former president Donald Trump continues to poll well against President Joe Biden as he holds a slim advantage in the latest Morning Consult 2024 U.S. Presidential Election tracker.

He also leads his nearest opponents in the Republican presidential primary by 55 points, according to the polling outfit.

In Morning Consult’s general election survey latest results, Trump garners 42 percent of support among registered voters who plan to vote in this year’s presidential election. He has a one-point edge over Biden at 41 percent, while 11 percent of respondents would vote for someone else, and five percent are unsure of who they would back.

Trump’s lead barely falls within the margin of error (MOE) of plus or minus one percent. The poll sampled 6,816 registered voters from December 30, 2023, to January 1, 2024.

Trump performs better with independents than Biden does, at 36 percent to 32 percent. One in five independents would cast a ballot for another candidate, and eleven percent are up for grabs.

The candidates are fairly even concerning favorability, with Trump holding a slight advantage. Of the respondents, 44 percent see Trump as favorable, while 53 percent find him unfavorable. Similarly, 43 percent have positive views of Biden, whereas 54 percent expressed negative perceptions.

And while the 45th president holds a minor edge over Biden, his lead over the Republican primary field is enormous, according to Morning Consult’s running 2024 Republican Primary tracker. Two in three likely Republican primary voters say they will back Trump in their states’ contests, leaving his five remaining opponents to fight over the last third of support.

NEW: Tracking the 2024 GOP Primary: Trump: 66%

DeSantis: 11%

Haley: 11%

Ramaswamy: 6%

Christie: 4%

Hutchinson: 1%

Someone Else: 1%

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley tie in second place with just 11 percent of backing. From there, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy garners six percent of support, former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) earns four percent, and former Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) sits at one percent.

Moreover, a plurality of roughly 30 percent of “GOP primary voters who support someone other than Trump said the former president would be their second choice,” noted Morning Consult U.S. Politics Analyst Eli Yokley.

This poll included responses from 4,206 potential Republican primary voters, and the margin of error is plus or minus 2 percent.

