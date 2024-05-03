Two Police Officers Shot, Wounded in Gun-Controlled California

Two police officers were shot and wounded Thursday in the Saint Teresa neighborhood of San Jose, California.

The East Bay Times reported that the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m.

Officers were responding to a disturbance call at an Extended Stay America in “the 6100 block of San Ignacio Avenue” when the shots were fired and the two officers wounded.

The officers had just made contact with the suspect in the disturbance call when he opened fire. NBC Bay Area noted that one of the wounded officers is in critical condition.

The suspect was hit by return fire and is also in critical condition.

California has more gun control than any state in the Union. CalMatters noted that California adopted an “assault weapons” ban in 1989 and universal background checks in 1991. Moreover, California “boosted” their “assault weapons” ban in 2000, adding prohibitions against magazines holding more than ten rounds.

In addition to the decades-old “assault weapons” ban, magazine ban, and universal background checks, the state also has a red flag law, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, gun registration requirements, a ban on college campus carry for self-defense, newly categorized sensitive places in which even licensed concealed carriers are not allowed to be armed for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, and numerous other controls.

Additionally, on July 15, 2022, Breitbart News explained that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed legislation opening up gun manufacturers to lawsuits.

