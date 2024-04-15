New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan will prevent former President Donald Trump from campaigning, appearing at the Supreme Court, and celebrating his son’s graduation, Trump said Monday.

Trump’s unprecedented trial began Monday morning with jury selection, the first day of a process that could span two weeks. The trial could last until June.

Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 felonies, accusing him of falsifying documents to conceal a sex scandal. The trial is the first criminal trial of a president. Trump could face jail time if convicted.

“[Trump’s son Barron Trump] was looking forward, for years, to have graduation with his mother and father there, and it looks like the judge will not allow me to escape the scam. It’s a scam trial,” Trump told reporters after the first day of the trial.

“In addition, as you know, next Thursday, we’ll be before the United States Supreme Court on a very big hearing on immunity. And this is something that we’ve been waiting for a long time. And the judge, of course, is not going to allow us. He’s a very conflicted judge, and he’s not going to allow us to go to that,” Trump continued.

“He [judge] thinks he’s superior, I guess, to the Supreme Court,” Trump added.

“So I just want to thank you very much, but I can’t go to my son’s graduation. I can’t go to the United States Supreme Court, that I’m not in Georgia or Florida or North Carolina, campaigning like I should be,” Trump said. “It’s perfect for the radical left Democrats. That’s exactly what they want. This is about election interference.”

The case is New York v. Trump, No. 71543-23, in the New York Supreme Court for New York County.

