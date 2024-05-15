‘Let’s Get Ready to Rumble’: Donald Trump Readies to Confront Joe Biden on Debate Stage

Former President Donald Trump immediately accepted President Joe Biden’s proposal on Wednesday to debate in June and September but requested more debates and slammed him as the “WORST debater I have ever faced.”

Political pundits previously doubted that Biden, 81 — whom Special Counsel Robert Hur described as “an elderly man with a poor memory” — would debate Trump, even though he said in April he would.

Biden released a video Wednesday morning proposing two debates in June and September. “I’ve received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place,” Biden posted on X.

“Just tell me when, I’ll be there,” Trump promptly responded to Biden Wednesday. “‘Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!'”

“I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds – That’s only because he doesn’t get them,” Trump added.

The Trump campaign previously demanded the Commission on Presidential Debates schedule events early and often, citing the need to preempt early voting.

“Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced – He can’t put two sentences together!” Trump said.

Trump also ripped Biden’s radical left policies, which his media allies recently urged him to moderate to appeal to independents. “Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far,” Trump said:

It’s time for a debate so that he can explain to the American People his highly destructive Open Border Policy, new and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes, and his really WEAK Foreign Policy, which is allowing the World to “Catch on Fire.”

Nearly three-fourths of voters believe that if Biden skipped the presidential debates, it would show “weakness,” a Fox News poll found in March.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.