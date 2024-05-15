‘Let’s Pick the Dates’: Joe Biden Agrees to Debate Donald Trump in June and September

President Joe Biden agreed on Wednesday to debate former President Donald Trump in June and September.

“‘Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!'” Trump immediately responded on Truth Social.

Trump previously pressed Biden to debate him anywhere, anytime, and anyplace. The Trump campaign demanded the Commission on Presidential Debates schedule events early and often, citing the need to preempt early voting.

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal,” Biden said Wednesday on video. “I’ll even do it twice. So, let’s pick the dates, Donald. I hear you’re free on Wednesdays.”

Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

“I’ve received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place,” Biden posted on X.

Trump promptly responded to Biden. “Just tell me when, I’ll be there. ‘Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!'” Trump said:

Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced – He can’t put two sentences together! Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far. It’s time for a debate so that he can explain to the American People his highly destructive Open Border Policy, new and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes, and his really WEAK Foreign Policy, which is allowing the World to “Catch on Fire.” I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September. I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds – That’s only because he doesn’t get them.

After months of speculation, Biden announced in April on the Howard Stern Show that he would debate the former president. “I am, somewhere. I am happy to debate him,” he said when asked if he would debate.

Trump immediately asked Biden to make good on his promise and suggested the event take place on live television at the Manhattan courthouse that Friday night.

Biden, whom Special Counsel Robert Hur described as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” refused to take Trump up on the offer.

Speculation immediately grew that Biden did not mean what he said. “Of course, he is not being truthful,” Outnumbered co-host Emily Compagno said. “I didn’t take it as any iota of actually meaning it. He [Biden] just says whatever comes out of his mouth. He agrees with whoever [is] speaking around him.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.