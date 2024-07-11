Ohio Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno appeared outside Sen. Sherrod Brown’s (D-OH) office Thursday morning, declaring he covered up President Joe Biden’s “mental decline,” but the “gig is up,” per reports.

In a post on X Thursday, Punch Bowl News Senior Congressional Correspondent Andrew Desiderio shared an image of Moreno outside of Brown’s office talking to what appears to be a handful of reporters.

“Ohio GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno is outside Sen. Sherrod Brown’s (D-Ohio) office slamming Brown for ‘covering up’ Biden’s ‘mental decline,’’ Desiderio wrote:

Ohio GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno is outside Sen. Sherrod Brown’s (D-Ohio) office slamming Brown for “covering up” Biden’s “mental decline” pic.twitter.com/ozngFElWJb — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) July 11, 2024

Samantha Jo-Roth of the Washington Examiner reported that Moreno noted Brown and Biden have been longtime “close personal friends” and that Brown was well aware of the “cognitive decline.”

“Sherrod Brown has been very, very close personal friends with Joe Biden. For decades. He knew that Joe Biden was in cognitive decline,” he added:

Bernie Moreno, the Senate Ohio GOP candidate is calling out Sherrod Brown

for “covering up” Biden’s decline. “Sherrod Brown has been very, very close personal friends with Joe Biden. For decades. He knew that Joe Biden was in cognitive decline.” pic.twitter.com/jlGHVdJqYo — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) July 11, 2024

According to a third report out of the gaggle from Fox News Radio Capitol Hill Correspond Ryan Schmelz, Moreno also said Brown is “now hiding from his lies because he knows that the gig is up… People have seen what you can’t unsee,” seemingly in reference to Biden’s disastrous debate performance in June. Biden’s showing ignited chatter on the left about potentially replacing him as the presumptive nominee:

NEW: OH Senate candidate Bernie Moreno spoke outside of Sen. Sherrod Brown’s office where he claims Brown “knew that Joe Biden was in cognitive decline” for years. “This guy's now hiding from his lies because he knows that the gig is up… People have seen what you can’t unsee.” pic.twitter.com/HVyjpnyxE5 — Ryan Schmelz (@RyanSchmelzFOX) July 11, 2024

Notably, Brown, who seeks reelection in red state where Republicans swept all statewide races in 2022, said Monday voters have “legitimate questions” about the president but refused to abandon Biden.

“I’m not a pundit,” Brown said Monday, according to NBC News. “I’ve talked to people across Ohio. They have legitimate questions about whether the president should continue his campaign, and I’ll keep listening to people.”

On Tuesday, Brown refused to say whether Brown should step down as the nominee.

“Should he step down, in your opinion?” A Fox News reporter asked Brown:

NEW – Dem Senator Sherrod Brown declines to say whether Biden should get off the ticket: pic.twitter.com/JBnsIDzVn8 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) July 9, 2024

“I’ve said what I’m gonna say,” Brown responded.

On a Zoom call Tuesday evening, the senator conceded “that Democrats are ‘nervous’ about President Biden negatively impacting down-ballot races if he remains at the top of the ticket,” as the Daily Mail’s Jon Michael Raasch wrote in a report published Wednesday:

WATCH: Sen. Sherrod Brown told supporters on a Zoom call Tuesday night he was nervous about the top of the Democrat ticket, video obtained by Daily Mail showshttps://t.co/F9MpVcUxee — Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) July 10, 2024

While commenting about the video in a post on X, Moreno emphasized that Brown “isn’t saying he’s concerned about the fact that the President is clearly in decline”:

Notice how @SherrodBrown isn't saying he's concerned about the fact that the President is clearly in decline. His only concern is how Biden's cognitive decline, which Sherrod helped cover up for years, might affect Democrats *politically* in November. https://t.co/ALQahbV5WC — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) July 10, 2024

“His only concern is how Biden’s cognitive decline, which Sherrod helped cover up for years, might affect Democrats *politically* in November,” he added.

