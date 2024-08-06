‘THANK YOU!’ Donald Trump Mocks Kamala Harris’s VP Pick

Former President Donald Trump delivered a two-word statement that mocked Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate selection of radical leftist Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“THANK YOU!” he posted on Truth Social Tuesday morning.

The selection indicates Harris allied herself with the most far-left choice among those on her short list, instead of shoring up support in Pennsylvania.

Walz is from a Blue Wall state, though Minnesota is historically a far bluer state than Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

Walz has a long history of governing far to the left as Minnesota’s governor. Here are seven things to know about Walz’s far-left record.

Harris chose Walz over pro-Israel Gov. Josh Shapiro — who hails from the all-important state of Pennsylvania and who appeared to be Harris’s second choice — apparently because the left opposed him.

Seven states — Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina — will decide the president, political pundits believe. If Trump wins one or more of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Harris’s chances of obtaining 270 electoral votes become narrower.

“It’s no surprise that San Francisco liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate — Walz has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State,” Karoline Leavitt, Trump Campaign press secretary, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“While Walz pretends to support Americans in the Heartland, when the cameras are off, he believes that rural America is “mostly cows and rocks,” she added.