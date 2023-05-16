Lauren Boebert Pushes Repeal of Gun Controls Signed by Biden in 2022

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) introduced legislation Monday to repeal the gun control Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) helped President Joe Biden secure in the summer of 2022.

Breitbart News noted Biden signed the gun control package, called the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act,’ on June 25, 2022.

The various aspects of the gun control package include expanding background checks for 18-20 year-olds, using taxpayer money to incentivize states to enact red flag laws, and broadening the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) prohibited purchasers list by using domestic violence statutes to cover dating relationships.

Boebert’s bill, the Shall Not Be Infringed Act, would undo the Biden gun controls.

Newsmax quoted Boebert saying, “No amount of gun control will ever eliminate evil in our society, and unsurprisingly, the data has shown time and again that gun control does not decrease gun violence. Just look at Chicago or New York.”

There have been numerous high profile firearm-related attacks since Biden signed gun control to keep Americans safe.

President Joe Biden ascended the podium Monday and joked about chocolate chip ice cream before calling for more gun control in the wake of the Nashville Christian school shooting. pic.twitter.com/5iCgzw9GAI — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 28, 2023

Those attacks include the Allen, Texas, outlet mall shooting (May 6, 2023), the Cleveland, Texas shooting (April 28, 2023), the Louisville bank shooting (April 10, 2023), the Nashville Christian school shooting (March 27, 2023), the Half Moon Bay California shooting (January 23, 2023), the Monterrey Park, California shooting (January 21, 2023), the Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart shooting (November 22, 2022), the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting (November 19, 2022), and the Highland Park Independence Day parade shooting (July 4, 2022).

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.