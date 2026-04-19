Kash Patel Vows to Sue The Atlantic — ‘I’ll See You in Court’

On this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” FBI Director Kash Patel said he was filing a defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic for its story on his tenure at the top of the agency.

Patel said, “Maria, I’m happy to announce on your show that we’re not going to take this laying down. You want to attack my character? Come at me. Bring it on. I’ll see you in court.”

Host Maria Bartiromo said, “So you’re going to sue them?”

Patel said, “Absolutely, it’s coming tomorrow.”

Bartiromo asked, “Tomorrow, you will be dropping a lawsuit against The Atlantic magazine?”

Patel said, “Yes I will, for defamation Because you know what, Maria? We have to fight back against the fake news. Its one of the many things President Trump is so successful at and leading out on.”

He continued, “I won’t tolerate their attacks on me because they are indirect attacks on the men and women of the FBI that we have cleaned up.”

He added, “If the fake news mafia wants to, you know, ring their drum beat as loud as they can, they’re never going to stop me from completing the mission that President Trump asked me to do, which is safeguarding America. and we are doing it better than ever before.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN