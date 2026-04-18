Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) shared a post that suggested the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania, was a hoax.

In her post, Greene responded to the original post, questioning why Trump “of all people” was not “leading the charge” to find out the truth about shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks. On July 13, 2024, Trump was shot by a “bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear, after Crooks opened fire from the rooftop of a nearby building.

“Extremely important post worth the read and consideration,” Greene wrote. “Corey Comperatore’s family deserves to know the truth about Matthew Crooks and what happened in Butler on July 13, 2024.”

“President Trump, of all people, should be leading the charge,” Greene added. “Why isn’t he? That’s the question.”

The post, which Greene shared, came from someone who described herself as “a long time Trump supporter,” and a national delegate. The lady, Trisha Hope, described hearing Trump speak at the Republican National Convention, and how Trump stated that people had been asking him to tell them “what happened.” At the time, Trump stated that he would tell them what happened, adding that they would “never hear it” from him “a second time because it’s too painful to tell.”

“At the convention of course there was massive concern for President Trump the consensus was it was divine intervention that saved Trump and we were all incredibly grateful,” Hope wrote. “On the night Trump spoke, he had the ear patch on and many in the crowd did also. As Trump begin to speak, he started with this: ‘So many people have asked me what happened. Tell us what happened, please. And therefore, I will tell you exactly what happened, and you’ll never hear it from me a second time, because it’s actually too painful to tell.'”

The lady continued to state that her “first thought was how odd for him to begin this way,” adding that it was her “first red flag.” She described this as being “completely out of character” for Trump.

“When people tell a lie, certainly a big one it is tough to keep all the details straight and doing so is an effort,” the lady continued in her post. “In my opinion Trump made that statement to stop any further conversation about what happened. He gave us his official story, would only do it once and that was the end of it.”

The post continues in part:

Following the inauguration, I found it odd that Trump wasn’t going aggressively after those who allowed this to happen. He seemed to behave like it was no big deal. His Secret Service detail failed him massively, allowed him to be shot, and they allowed that perfectly timed photo op to take place. Instead of his SS detail being terminated as they should have been, Trump made the gentleman in the white shirt the HEAD of the Secret Service on January 22, 2025. Instead of losing his job Sean Curran was given a massive promotion. Now, I want you to look critically at this photo. They allowed President Trump to stand up, exposing multiple potential kill shots, as the flag is gently lowered. Interesting that the other SS agents lower their heads as the perfectly time ICONIC photo is taken. Honestly, it couldn’t have been scripted better if were to have been done in a studio.

Corey Comperatore, a former Pennsylvania fire chief, who had been at Trump’s rally that day, was shot and killed as he tried shielding his wife and daughter.

In the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Trump’s life, former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was questioned about the agency’s security failings during the rally. Cheatle ended up resigning from her position in July 2024.