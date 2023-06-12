Alleged Car Burglar Dead After Shootout with Resident

An alleged car burglar is dead after he and an accomplice got into a shootout with a Houston resident Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m.

The 60-year-old homeowner saw two men trying to enter the apartment complex property through a fence, ABC 13 reported.

He approached the suspects and told them to leave, which is when “at least one suspect pulled out a weapon and started shooting.”

The resident raised his own gun and returned fire.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted that “several vehicles had recently been stolen from the apartment complex,” which may have been why the resident was watching the surveillance footage.

FOX 26 pointed out that the resident was shot once in the leg but the alleged burglar who died was shot numerous times.

