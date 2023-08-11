Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) is firing back at those withholding money from elementary schools in his state, noting that the woke leftists who defunded the police are now defunding school hunting and archery programs.

Cameron told FOX News, “First, the extreme left wanted to defund the police. Now they want to defund our schools simply for having hunting and archery programs.”

He added, “But shooting sports are good for our kids, teaching them valuable life skills. I’m calling on the Biden Administration to restore the resources that our students and schools deserve.”

Cameron sent a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, which said, in part, “The Department is manipulating schools and students for political purposes. Your actions represent the latest in a long line of Biden Administration policies that prioritize the woke agenda of the extreme left over the well-being of our children.”

He pointed out that schools across the country are losing $1 billion in funding because of the money withheld over hunting and archery classes.

Cameron added, “Now is not the time to play politics with their education funding. You must therefore stop withholding money from elementary and secondary schools simply because they teach hunting or archery-related curricula.”

On July 28, 2023, Breitbart News reported that the Biden Administration was blocking money for schools that have hunting and/or archery programs.

A FOX News report claimed that while there are certain funds earmarked for archery and hunting programs via the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) of 1965, the Biden Administration is allegedly using the gun control package Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) helped secure in the summer of 2022 to prevent the funds from being distributed.

