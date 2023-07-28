A FOX News report claims that the Biden Administration is withholding funding for schools that have archery and/or hunting programs.

According to FOX News, there are certain funds earmarked for archery and hunting programs via the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) of 1965. But the Biden Administration is allegedly claiming the gun control package Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) helped secure in the summer of 2022 “[precludes] school hunting and archery classes…from receiving federal funding.”

The gun control package, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA), amended a subsection in the ESEA to prohibit any act to provide dangerous weapons or pay for “training in the use of a dangerous weapon.”

Cornyn is now trying to get the amended language reinterpreted.

He wrote a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, saying:

We were alarmed to learn recently that the Department of Education has misinterpreted the BCSA to require the defending of certain longstanding educational and enrichment programs — specifically, archery and hunter education classes — for thousands of children, who rely on these programs to develop life skills, learn firearm safety and build self-esteem.

Cornyn added, “The Department mistakenly believes that the BSCA precludes funding these enrichment programs. Such an interpretation contradicts congressional intent and the text of the BSCA.”

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) was a signatory on the letter with Cornyn.

Cornyn spoke at the Texas Republican Party Convention after the gun control package he negotiated passed Congress, and the audience booed him.

Well, sounds like Texas Republicans aren’t a fan of Cornyn’s anti-2A bill Entire convention center just erupted into boos when Cornyn took the stage pic.twitter.com/YUXHHijsOe — Zachery Henry (@zhenryaz) June 17, 2022

Breitbart News noted the Texas GOP crowd reportedly chanted, “No red flags” and “Say no to Cornyn” while he was speaking.

