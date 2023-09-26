Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) signed three new gun control bills Tuesday, one of which expands areas where concealed carry for self-defense is banned.

State Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-Glendale) sponsored the expanded ban contained in SB2. He spoke prior to the signing, saying, “Do you need a gun to go to your daughter’s…soccer game? I would say you need a water bottle and orange slices.”

WATCH:



He said, “When you go to the mall, do you need a weapon to go shopping, or do you need a credit card? You need a credit card.”

Portantino added, “When you go to the supermarket, bring your bags, don’t bring your gun.”

Newsom signed SB2, celebrated the new gun control, pushed for even more gun control, and warned that the United States Supreme Court’s New York State Rifle and Pistol Association (NYSRPA) v. Bruen (2022) decision put new difficulties in place for the gun control lobby.

Bruen ruled that New York’s proper cause requirement for concealed carry permit issuance was unconstitutional.

Newsom observed that Bruen is being used to “roll back” gun control in states around the country, including in blue states.

RELATED: AWR Hawkins Explains the Value of Concealed Carry Permits

awhawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.