Breitbart News spoke with Kentucky Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron (R) on Tuesday, and he made clear a Cameron administration will be a strong defender of the Second Amendment and of law enforcement.

Cameron said, “The Second Amendment is enshrined in our constitution for our reason, in the Bill of Rights, and I’m going to be a governor who stands up for that Second Amendment.”

We spoke about the NRA’s endorsement of Cameron — the NRA endorsed him on Monday — and he addressed that endorsement, saying, “I think it validates our stance on the Second Amendment and I’m grateful to have the support of the NRA. I’ve been working hard as Attorney General to stand up for all our constitutional rights and have certainly done so as it relates to the Second Amendment, and I will continue to be an advocate for the right to bear arms.”

Our conversation moved to a discussion of supporting police versus defunding police, of creating an environment where law enforcement knows their government has their back, and Cameron made it clear that police officers will have a strong advocate in him.

He said, “In 2019 the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police endorsed current Gov. Andy Beshear (D) but they have endorsed me this time around. Like most Kentuckians, the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police has grown tired of Beshear’s rhetoric and they want somebody who is actually going to support them in deed.”

WATCH — Daniel Cameron: Joe Biden Promises More to Illegal Immigrants than He Does to You:

C-SPAN

Cameron continued, “We’re not only going to say the right things but we’re going to do the right things. I’ve shown that as Attorney General and I will do that as governor. Whether that’s improving their moral, through retention and recruitment bonuses, whether it’s having a governor who keeps criminals in jail. I mean, just think about this, thinking about having a red state governor who has let out 2,000 criminals during his term and a third of criminals have re-committed felony offenses.”

He concluded, “That’s just an untenable situation to have in a conservative state but that’s what you get when you have a governor who is functioning more and more like Joe Biden and Gavin Newsom.”

