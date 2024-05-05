Three Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers were left dead after Hamas fired a barrage of rockets toward the Kerem Shalom border, which is used as the entry point for humanitarian aid into Gaza, from the city of Rafah.

Hamas, a U.S.-designated Islamic terror group claimed responsibility for firing 14 rockets on Sunday, which not only left three IDF soldiers dead, but at least 10 people injured, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba said 10 people who had been injured from the attack came to the hospital, with three in serious condition, two who were in moderate condition, and five who had experienced light injuries.

The soldiers were identified as Staff Sgt. Ruben Marc Mordechai Assouline, 19, and Staff Sgt. Ido Testa, 19, and Staff Sgt. Tal Shavit, 21. Assouline and Testa had served with the 424th Infantry Battalion in the 84th Givati Brigade, while Shavit had served in the 931st Infantry Battalion with the 933rd Nahal Brigade.

The Hamas Rocket Attack earlier today on the "Kerem Shalom" Border Crossing and Humanitarian Aid Site in Southern Israel appears to have been much more Serious than was initially believed, with the Israeli Defense Force announcing the Death of 3 Soldiers; Staff Sergeant Ruben… pic.twitter.com/78WXYrua6Q — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 5, 2024

In response to the attack the IDF issued a statement:

Earlier today (Sunday), approximately 10 projectiles were fired from the area adjacent to the Rafah Crossing toward the area of Kerem Shalom. Shortly after, IAF fighter jets struck the launcher from which the projectiles were fired. In addition, IAF fighter jets struck a military structure located in the area of the launcher. The launches carried out by Hamas adjacent to the Rafah Crossing, located approximately 350 meter from civilian shelters, are a clear example of the terrorist organization’s systematic exploitation of humanitarian facilities and spaces, and their continued use of the Gazan civilian population as human shields.

The Kerem Shalom border crossing was reopened in order for humanitarian aid to reach the people of Gaza after President Joe Biden and his administration kept urging Israel to reopen it.

Hamas has previously attacked the crossing in 2021 during another conflict with Israel, risking the flow of humanitarian aid to civilians living in the Gaza Strip.

In response to Hamas’ attack, Israel closed its border, which is the main point of entry for humanitarian aid into Gaza.