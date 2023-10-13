New York City Councilwoman Arrested for Carrying a Gun While Observing Pro-Palestinian Rally

New York City councilwoman Inna Vernikov was arrested Thursday after allegedly being spotted carrying a gun while observing a pro-Palestinian rally at CUNY’s Brooklyn College.

The New York Post reported a source indicated “[Vernikov] was observed with the but-end of a firearm (handgun) protruding from the front portion of her pants.”

She allegedly observed the rally from around noon until 2:45 p.m. She surrendered to police around 2:50 a.m. Friday.

According to the Post, police were notified that Vernikov was allegedly armed and “the Councilwoman was contacted and she turned herself in to the 70 Precinct, in the company of her attorney.”

At today’s rally on Brooklyn College campus led by the students in their SJP chapter, Inna Vernikov showed up showcasing a gun to Palestinian students and their allies. These are the tactics of force and intimidation used by zionist groups to silence any support for Palestine. pic.twitter.com/woQ6KGE1Gv — CUNY4Palestine (@Cuny4P) October 12, 2023

Police indicated, “At no point in time was anyone menaced or injured as a result of her possessing the firearm at the earlier protest.” However, they also pointed out that school grounds are one of the sensitive places on which concealed carry is banned in NY.

On September 16, 2023, Breitbart News noted Vernikov was among the surging number of New Yorkers who were acquiring a firearm for self-defense.

Based. "As much as we need the police, we can’t just rely on the police. Something life-altering can happen in the time it takes for cops to arrive." ~@InnaVernikov https://t.co/oicVtzUBV7 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 17, 2023

At that time, Vernikov said, “We are short on cops, and recruitments are way down … As much as we need the police, we can’t just rely on the police. Something life-altering can happen in the time it takes for cops to arrive.”

