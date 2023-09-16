Brooklyn Councilwoman Among Surging Number of New Yorkers Buying Guns

Brooklyn Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (R) is among a surging number of New Yorkers who have acquired a firearm for self-defense.

The New York Post reported a Sienna poll showing a 17 percent surge in gun buyers in New York. It noted that Vernikov not only bought a gun but also got her concealed carry permit in order to keep the gun with her for personal protection.

She pointed out, “With anti-semitism, it doesn’t feel safe in the city anymore. You’re always on edge and watching your back.”

Vernikov added, “We are short on cops, and recruitments are way down … As much as we need the police, we can’t just rely on the police. Something life-altering can happen in the time it takes for cops to arrive.”

The Messenger noted that she asked that her synagogue designate her as a volunteer safety guard so she can carry her pistol when she comes.

Vernikov said she is ready to “defend myself and my community.”

Her concealed carry pistol is a Smith & Wesson 9mm.

