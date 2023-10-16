The Democrat-controlled Massachusetts House will take up legislation this week that would require licensed concealed carriers to ask permission before entering someone’s home while armed.

The legislation would also expand many of the state’s already stringent gun controls.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety currently ranks Massachusetts the No. 6 state in the Union for gun control strength.

Mass.gov notes the current roster of controls include a license to carry requirement, a license for gun ownership requirement (Firearms Identification Card or FID), gun storage laws which require “all guns must be stored in a locked container or equipped with a tamper-resistant mechanical lock or other safety device,” and a license requirement in order to purchase ammunition.

Massachusetts also has a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban and “high capacity” magazine ban, applicable for guns not legally possessed prior to September 13, 1994, according to Giffords.

The Boston Herald points out legislation sponsored by Rep. Michael Day (D) would “require licensed concealed carry holders to secure permission before entering another’s home with a firearm.” It would also require more training for those wishing to get a carry permit and would expand the number and type of firearms banned under the auspices of the “assault weapons” ban.

The legislation expands the state’s red flag law by enlarging the number of people who can seek a court order to have an individual’s guns confiscated and it expands the state’s gun registration requirements.

WCVB quoted House Speaker Ron Mariano (D) commenting on the gun control, saying, “I do think and I do believe that it will make the streets safer.”

Mariano plans to bring the gun control to the floor for a vote this week.

