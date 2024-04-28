Report: Trump and DeSantis Meet in Miami, Talk Fundraising

Former President Donald Trump and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reportedly met in Miami on Sunday where they settled their political differences and discussed fundraising.

The former president and the Florida governor crossed swords this past primary when the two were competing for the coveted GOP presidential nomination, leading to some strain between the two campaigns’ supporters. Even though DeSantis ultimately dropped from the race and endorsed Trump, this marks the first time the two politicians have officially met to bridge the divide. The Hill reported:

The hours-long meeting, brokered by political allies hoping to chill what was once a red-hot rivalry, resulted in DeSantis agreeing to help the former president. DeSantis’s network of donors and influence among notable conservatives wary of Trump could prove a major boon to the presumptive nominee’s campaign. Trump has consistently fallen behind President Biden in fundraising as the 2024 election nears. The men had reportedly not spoken since DeSantis dropped out of the GOP presidential race in January. DeSantis failed to capitalize on high expectations for his first national campaign, leaving the race after the Iowa caucuses. He endorsed Trump, who went on to defeat former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the primary.

Upon dropping from the race, DeSantis said that while he and the former president have their disagreements, he believed Trump would be better suited to lead the nation than Joe Biden.

“It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” DeSantis said.

They watched his presidency get stymied by relentless resistance and they see Democrats using lawfare to this day to attack him. While I have had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden.

As to rumors that Trump would be selecting DeSantis as his running mate, the prospect is highly unlikely, given that the two have been at odds for several months.

