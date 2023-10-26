Report: Robber Shot Dead While Stuffing Pockets Full of Money

An alleged robber in Southwest Philadelphia was shot and killed Wednesday as he was reportedly taking money from a convenience store register and stuffing it into his pockets.

Head Topics reported that the alleged robber, a 28-year-old male with a firearm, entered the Happy Day Food Market around 10:30 p.m., walked behind the counter, and began taking cash from the register.

The alleged robber was wearing gloves and a mask that covered part of his face.

CBS News Philadelphia noted that a store employee in his 20s drew a gun and opened fire, striking the alleged robber multiple times.

The alleged robber was pronounced dead 15 minutes after entering the store.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, “You can clearly see that there’s money on the scene and you can clearly see that at least one of the [alleged robber’s] pockets is stuffed with money.”

He added, “We believe that was the money that he was taking from the cash register during the robbery when he was shot by the store employee.”

